Omar Brebesh
Video

Calls for investigation into Libya 'torture' death

The Libyan authorities are being urged to investigate the death of the country's former ambassador to France, who died less than 24 hours after being arrested by Tripoli-based militia.

Human Rights Watch said marks on Omar Brebesh's body suggest he died as a result of torture under detention

The BBC's correspondent Jonathan Head reports from Tripoli.

  • 03 Feb 2012