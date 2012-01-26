Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Australian PM dragged to safety amid protests
Australian PM Julia Gillard and leader of the opposition Tony Abbott had to be rescued after becoming trapped by an angry protest, local media reports.
About 50 police escorted the pair from Canberra's Lobby restaurant after it was surrounded by some 200 supporters of the city's Aboriginal Tent Embassy.
Mr Abbott had reportedly angered them by suggesting it was time for the camp - marking its 40th year - to come down.
The pair had been at a ceremony for the inaugural National Emergency Meals.
Duncan Kennedy reports.
26 Jan 2012
