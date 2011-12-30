Petrol station badly damaged by high winds
Cyclone Thane hits south India

Cyclone Thane has made landfall on the southern Indian coast, battering the area with rain and strong winds, officials say.

Winds of 140km/h (86mph) have damaged houses and uprooted trees and electricity poles.

At least 11 people are reported to have died.

