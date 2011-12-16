A Sril Lankan refugee
Sri Lanka government war report

A report commissioned by the Sri Lankan government has concluded civilians caught up in Sri Lanka's civil war were not deliberately targeted by the country's military.

The UN has called for an independent international investigation.

The civil war was one of the world's bloodiest and longest-running, leaving parts of the island devastated and hundreds of thousands of people displaced.

Charles Haviland reports from Colombo.

