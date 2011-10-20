Video

By the end of October 2011 the United Nations will announce that the world's population has reached seven billion.

The number of people on the planet is now rising by around 80 million a year.

But how are these changes affecting people's daily lives? BBC News speaks to seven people from around the world to hear their stories.

In Jordan, as more people demand water, it is becoming increasingly scarce.

This chronic shortage has caused prices to double over the last year.

The BBC's Tom Burridge went to visit farmer Mousa Ouran just outside Amman.