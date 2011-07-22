Sally Renshaw, from Manchester, was two streets away from the blast.
Video

Oslo blast: Eyewitness

A bomb explosion has torn through the headquarters of the Norwegian government in Oslo, killing at least seven people and leaving 15 others wounded.

The bomb was followed by a fatal shooting incident near Oslo at a youth meeting of the Labour Party, which Mr Stoltenberg leads.

Sally Renshaw, from Manchester, says she felt the bomb blast from two streets away.

