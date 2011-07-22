Media player
Oslo blast: Eyewitness
A bomb explosion has torn through the headquarters of the Norwegian government in Oslo, killing at least seven people and leaving 15 others wounded.
The bomb was followed by a fatal shooting incident near Oslo at a youth meeting of the Labour Party, which Mr Stoltenberg leads.
Sally Renshaw, from Manchester, says she felt the bomb blast from two streets away.
22 Jul 2011
