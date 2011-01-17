Media player
President of Southern Sudan calls for forgiveness
The President of Southern Sudan, Salva Kiir, has urged his people to forgive the mainly-Muslim north of the country for the killings that took place during two decades of civil war.
Mr Kiir was speaking publicly for the first time since voting ended in the week-long referendum on whether southern Sudan should become a separate state.
Turnout was high for the poll - full results are due in February.
The BBC correspondent James Copnall is in the border region of Abyei, from where he sent this report.
17 Jan 2011
