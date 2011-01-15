Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Israel 'will no longer tolerate rocket attacks from Gaza'
Tensions along the border between Israel and Gaza are at their highest since the end of the war almost two years ago.
Israel has warned the Hamas leadership that it will no longer tolerate rocket attacks from Gaza which have increased in intensity this month.
Rupert Wingfield-Hayes reports.
-
15 Jan 2011
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/world-12197844/israel-will-no-longer-tolerate-rocket-attacks-from-gazaRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window