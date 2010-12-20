Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Japanese pop band boosts onion sales
A struggling agricultural community in Japan is hoping that song and dance troupes known as idol groups might inject a little energy into their sluggish enterprise.
The Idol groups are very popular in Japan and more than 20 have been set up by businesses to try to boost sales of their products.
Roland Buerk reports.
-
20 Dec 2010
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window