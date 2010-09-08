Smoke and flames rise from the Deepwater Horizon wellhead in the Gulf of Mexico
BP releases Deepwater Horizon oil spill report

A "sequence of failures involving a number of different parties" was to blame for the Deepwater Horizon oil spill in the Gulf of Mexico, BP says.

An investigation carried out by BP says it was responsible in part for the disaster, but also places some blame on other companies working on the well.

BP faces billions of dollars-worth of legal claims for compensation over the spill, the worst in recent US history.

  • 08 Sep 2010