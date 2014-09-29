Video

A "superpod" of dolphins thought to number over 1,000 has been filmed off the Pembrokeshire coast.

Sea Trust volunteers say it is the "most spectacular" sighting in 10 years of surveying the Welsh waters although three other "superpods" have been spotted previously.

The dolphins were seen on a 30-mile (48km) stretch between Milford Haven and Lundy in the Bristol Channel.

"Pod after pod kept coming," said a conservation group spokesperson.