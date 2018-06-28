Benny's tips for keeping cool in the heat

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Benny's tips for keeping cool in the UK heatwave
As Wales bakes in a summer heatwave, our weather presenter Behnaz Akhgar has been out and about giving her tips on how to keep cool.
Temperatures have topped 30C in some parts of the country, and the sunny weather is set to stick around until the weekend.
But the weather will start to change on Sunday, with the chance of showers, so make the most of it while you can.
28 Jun 2018
