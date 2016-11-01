The 350 proposed job cuts at the 2 Sisters Food Group in Merthyr Tydfil will have a "massive impact" on the area, the town's MP Gerald Jones has said.

The firm is proposing to move its retail packing department from its St Merryn meat processing operation in south Wales to its site in Cornwall.

"It is the only way our business can survive and prosper for the longer term," a statement from St Merryn said.

The Welsh Government and Mr Jones are in talks with the company.