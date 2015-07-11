Media player
Fire leaves Aberfan chapel 'in danger of collapse'
A fire has left a historical Merthyr Tydfil chapel in danger of collapse.
The internal structure of Capel Aberfan, built in 1876, was destroyed and four homes evacuated after the fire at 01:51 BST on Saturday.
Merthyr Vale councillor Darren Roberts said the building had been "totally gutted".
The chapel was used as a temporary mortuary following the Aberfan disaster in 1966 and housed a memorial organ.
