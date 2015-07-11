Video

A fire has left a historical Merthyr Tydfil chapel in danger of collapse.

The internal structure of Capel Aberfan, built in 1876, was destroyed and four homes evacuated after the fire at 01:51 BST on Saturday.

Merthyr Vale councillor Darren Roberts said the building had been "totally gutted".

The chapel was used as a temporary mortuary following the Aberfan disaster in 1966 and housed a memorial organ.