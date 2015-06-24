Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Barry lorry driver stranded in Calais tunnel strikes
A lorry driver from the Vale of Glamorgan was described being stranded in France by striking workers at the Channel Tunnel as "horrendous"
The disruption led to Eurotunnel suspending services and lorries were backed up along the motorway to the Calais terminal.
Neil Lake, from Barry, told BBC Radio Wales that as drivers queued, migrants trying to reach Britain illegally were trying to climb into lorries.
-
24 Jun 2015
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-wales-south-east-wales-33255696/barry-lorry-driver-stranded-in-calais-tunnel-strikesRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window