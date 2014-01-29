Media player
Newport blames bad luck for waterlogged Rodney Parade pitch
Pitch problems at Rodney Parade which caused Newport County's League Two clash with Plymouth Argyle to be postponed are largely down to bad luck, a club director says.
Tuesday night's game was the club's forth home match since 21 December to be postponed because of a waterlogged playing surface.
One of the club's executive directors, Tony Pring, said three-quarters of the pitch now had drainage fitted and the ground had already improved as a result.
But he told Oliver Hides on the BBC's Good Morning Wales radio programme that heavy rainfall days before games did not help.
29 Jan 2014
