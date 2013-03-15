Video

A star-studded song to raise funds for a national mining memorial in Wales will get its debut ahead of the Wales-England Six Nations showdown final.

The memorial is planned for Senghenydd near Caerphilly - the site of a disaster which claimed 439 lives at the Universal Colliery 100 years ago this year.

The video for the song, which also features schoolchildren, choirs and bands from across the south Wales valleys, will be shown ahead of the Millennium Stadium match.

Stephen Fairclough has been following the song's development.

