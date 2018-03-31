Staff at a company in Bristol are given time off work or allowed to work from home if they need to during their period.

The company, Hargreaves Lansdown, has also introduced free sanitary products for its staff.

Megan Thompson said some months her period is very painful and causes her to have migraines.

She said the policy had “benefitted her hugely”.

She said: “I talk to my friends from Wales, and they’re like ‘oh no, we still have to remember our products, and if we have time off we almost have to fake an excuse'.

“It’s sad that it’s like that, when you are working in a company like this with all these policies, and when we are so progressive.”