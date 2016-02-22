Homeowners who add extensions to their properties could pay more council tax following an overhaul to rules in Wales.

The people of Barry, Vale of Glamorgan, have been giving their views to BBC Wales on the proposed changes.

"I think that it should be means tested on your wages, so the lower income that you get, the less council tax you should pay," said one woman.

"It's far too high in my estimation... Barry council does nothing for us as far as I'm concerned," added another.