Will there be a better turnout? Will Labour remain on top?

Those questions will be answered on 5 May as Wales prepares to head to the ballot box to elect councillors across its 22 local authorities.

Last time round in 2017, Labour was again the biggest party with 472 seats out of a total 1,200.

The party will look at regaining control of councils from independents in Bridgend, Merthyr Tydfil and Blaenau Gwent.

Plaid Cymru may look at turning Anglesey, Carmarthenshire and Ceredigion fully green, while Conwy, Denbighshire and Vale of Glamorgan could be gains for the Conservatives.