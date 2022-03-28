As the cost of living continues to increase, where you live in Wales will soon dictate how much your energy bills rise.

Wales is currently served by two energy suppliers, Western Power in the south, and SP Energy in the north.

The daily rates these companies charge, called standing charges, are capped by the regulator but vary by region.

From April Western Power customers will see their standing charges increase from 24p to 46p a day, whereas those with SP Energy will see an increase from 22p to 45p.