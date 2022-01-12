There are calls for Boris Johnson to quit after he admitted in the Commons to attending a party in Downing Street during the first Covid lockdown.

The prime minister, who apologised, said he believed it had been a work event that was "technically within the rules" but he should have realised how it would look to the public.

Labour's Jo Stevens said she did not think it was a "real apology".

The shadow Welsh secretary said it was "just yet more contemptuous behaviour towards the public, who he clearly thinks are stupid and are going to believe these sort of silly excuses."