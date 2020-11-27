Covid: Further restrictions in Wales may be 'unavoidable'
Covid rules scrapped over the summer could be brought back to allow Wales to have a "normal" Christmas, First Minister Mark Drakeford has said.
He added: "Everything the Welsh government is doing is designed to make things improve and if people follow the rules now there is a very good chance further measures won't be needed."
But, he warned, if numbers continue to go in the wrong direction, the impact on hospitals would mean further measures would become unavoidable.