The fear that Prime Minister Boris Johnson would die from Covid was a "sobering moment", Welsh Secretary Simon Hart has said.

Mr Hart said when Mr Johnson was admitted to intensive care last April, there was a "real fear" amongst cabinet members that he could die.

He told the BBC's Walescast podcast: "It was one of those moments where you became aware of the situation we were in.

"It just reinforced that this thing knew no boundaries and nobody was outside it's reach."