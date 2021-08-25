Simon Hart: 'Thinking Boris could die was sobering moment'
The fear that Prime Minister Boris Johnson would die from Covid was a "sobering moment", Welsh Secretary Simon Hart has said.
Mr Hart said when Mr Johnson was admitted to intensive care last April, there was a "real fear" amongst cabinet members that he could die.
He told the BBC's Walescast podcast: "It was one of those moments where you became aware of the situation we were in.
"It just reinforced that this thing knew no boundaries and nobody was outside it's reach."
