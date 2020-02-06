Former Plaid Cymru leader Leanne Wood said she and her successor Adam Price are not friends and have not been for years.

Mr Price won leadership of the party from Ms Wood in 2018, in what she labelled a "bad judgement call".

Ms Wood told the BBC's Walescast podcast that it was right for the leaders of Plaid to be challenged, but said it should not have happened when it did.

She said the party had gone backwards since, having recently lost the Rhondda seat she had held since 2016.