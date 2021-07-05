Face masks will no longer be legally required and distancing rules will be scrapped at the final stage of England's Covid lockdown roadmap, set for 19 July.

However, in Wales the situation may not be the same, with the Welsh government still to announce its new rules.

People in Chepstow, which sits on the Wales-England border, have been giving their views on masks - along with those in the north Wales resort town of Llandudno.