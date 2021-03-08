'He really, really is awful' - Mark Drakeford on Boris Johnson
First Minister Mark Drakeford criticised Boris Johnson to colleagues after a meeting with him last year.
He was filmed in an S4C documentary saying he "really, really is awful".
The Cobra meeting last December discussed France's ban on lorry drivers from the UK, following the discovery of a new variant strain of coronavirus.
Downing Street said: "We have tried to work and we have worked closely with the devolved administrations throughout the pandemic."
- Published
- Section
- BBC News
- Subsection
- Wales politics