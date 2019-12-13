In last year's General Election, the Conservatives won 14 of Wales' 40 seats, claiming six from Labour.

Four of these were in the north-east of the country, in what was known as Labour's "Red Wall", with Wrexham, Clwyd South, Vale of Clwyd and Delyn all turning blue.

Some, like Suni Coombes, lent her vote to the Conservatives for the first time, while Scott Jones, said he reluctantly voted for Labour.

One year, a pandemic and almost a Brexit transition period later, how do they feel about the situation now?