There are calls for the Senedd to become a "more family-friendly place" after a politician announced she was standing down to spend more time with her young son.

Member of the Senedd Bethan Sayed said the 24/7 culture of her job made it "impossible" to raise her new family.

Jessica Blair, director of Electoral Reform Society Cymru, called for the "underlying issue" of increasing the number of members to be resolved rather than "tinkering around the edges".

The Senedd Commission said: "The Senedd has evolved over the years but there is more that could be done and more changes are intended."