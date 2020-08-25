Media player
Coronavirus: Face coverings considered for schools in Wales
The Welsh Government is considering whether to follow Scotland in mandating face coverings in schools.
Health Minister Vaughan Gething said the Technical Advisory Cell group of experts had been asked for fresh advice on Tuesday.
It came after the World Health Organization said children 12 and up should wear masks.
25 Aug 2020
