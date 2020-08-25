Facemasks considered for Welsh schools
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Coronavirus: Face coverings considered for schools in Wales

The Welsh Government is considering whether to follow Scotland in mandating face coverings in schools.

Health Minister Vaughan Gething said the Technical Advisory Cell group of experts had been asked for fresh advice on Tuesday.

It came after the World Health Organization said children 12 and up should wear masks.

  • 25 Aug 2020