Vaughan Gething caught swearing during meeting
Video

Wales' health minister Vaughan Gething has apologised after swearing about a Labour colleague during a virtual Welsh Assembly meeting.

Opposition leaders have called for him to quit. Vaughan Gething said he was embarrassed by his remarks.

The incident happened after Jenny Rathbone asked questions about the Welsh Government's coronavirus response.

  • 22 Apr 2020