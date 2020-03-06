PM's call to end 'lamentable' delay of M4 bypass

Video

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has called on the Welsh Conservatives to "unblock the nostrils of the Welsh dragon" with their "can-do spirit" by winning the 2021 Senedd election.

It was a reference to the decision of the Labour Welsh Government's decision to scrap plans for an M4 relief road aimed at easing congestion around the Brynglas tunnels in Newport.

Mr Johnson told the Welsh Conservatives conference in Llangollen that if they followed their general election success by taking power in Cardiff Bay, they would deliver vital transport improvements he claimed were ignored by Welsh Labour.