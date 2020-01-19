New Welsh prison could be deliverted 'at pace'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

New Welsh prison could be built by 'middle of the decade'

The justice secretary says he wants to have a new prison in Wales by the "middle of the decade".

Robert Buckland said a new prison would be good for the local population.

He also told BBC Politics Wales he was interested in constructing a women's facility.

The five prisons currently open in Wales - Berwyn in Wrexham, Cardiff, Parc in Bridgend, Swansea, and Usk/Prescoed - are all for men.

  • 19 Jan 2020
Go to next video: Failures in prisons 'at all levels'