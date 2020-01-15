'An exploitative and demeaning website'
Video

Jamie Wallis' denial of link to dating site 'misleading'

Newly elected Tory MP Jamie Wallis misled the press over his alleged involvement in a "sugar daddy" dating website, a Labour MP has said.

Tonia Antoniazzi said the Bridgend MP's denial of a link to Sugar-Daddy.net was "clearly" contradicted by company records.

She spoke in the House of Commons on Wednesday.

