Plaid MPs 'would make No.10 listen to Wales'
Plaid Cymru leader Adam Price says no other party has a "higher ambition for Wales" when its general election campaign launched on Monday.

He told supporters in Menai Bridge, Anglesey, that Westminster policies had failed Wales.

  • 04 Nov 2019