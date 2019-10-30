Video

A Labour MP has called for the sacking of the Conservative's Vale of Glamorgan assembly candidate accused of sabotaging a rape trial.

Ross England was giving evidence in a rape trial in April 2018 when he made claims about the victim's sexual history, which the complainant denies.

Eight months later Mr England was selected by the Tories. The defendant, James Hackett. was later convicted following a retrial.

Cardiff Central's Jo Stevens said Mr England's selection was "unbelievable".

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he could not comment because of ongoing legal proceedings. Legal proceedings in the case have concluded.