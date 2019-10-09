Media player
Senedd: A new name for the National Assembly?
A row about the future name of the National Assembly of Wales will be discussed later.
AMs will vote on whether it should be the Welsh word for parliament - Senedd - or whether both Senedd Cymru and Welsh Parliament should be used.
Plaid Cymru want a Welsh-only name, while Welsh ministers think the assembly's name should be bilingual.
The story has sparked a debate - so what do people in Wales think?
09 Oct 2019
