'We will look after the farming sector'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Boris Johnson: 'We will look after the farming sector'

New Prime Minister Boris Johnson is visiting Wales and vowed to "look after the farming sector" if there is a no-deal Brexit.

But Mr Johnson said: "We're not aiming for a no-deal Brexit, we don't think that's where we'll end up."

Many Welsh farmers are heavily reliant on free trade with the EU.

If the UK leaves without a deal many would face significant tariffs on their exports to EU countries.

  • 30 Jul 2019
Go to next video: Is Brexit-voting Llanelli changing its mind?