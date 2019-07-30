Media player
Boris Johnson: 'We will look after the farming sector'
New Prime Minister Boris Johnson is visiting Wales and vowed to "look after the farming sector" if there is a no-deal Brexit.
But Mr Johnson said: "We're not aiming for a no-deal Brexit, we don't think that's where we'll end up."
Many Welsh farmers are heavily reliant on free trade with the EU.
If the UK leaves without a deal many would face significant tariffs on their exports to EU countries.
