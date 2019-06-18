'Independence not as easy as some think'

Media player
Independent Wales not as easy as some think, says Carwyn Jones
Welsh independence would not be as easy as some think, according to former first minister Carwyn Jones.
Mr Jones said a "shambles" in UK politics over Brexit was driving people's curiosity about independence.
But he argued independence is not the answer, claiming Wales would "undoubtedly lose money", at least in the short term.
18 Jun 2019
