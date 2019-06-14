More politicians confess to using drugs
Adam Price and Stephen Kinnock confess to using illegal drugs

Two more politicians have confessed to using illegal drugs.

"As a gay man who first went clubbing in the 1990s it would be a bit of a surprise if I hadn't taken drugs," Plaid Cymru leader Adam Price told BBC One's Question Time.

Aberavon Labour MP Stephen Kinnock, on the same programme, admitted "smoking weed" when he was at secondary school in west London.

