FM explains why he scrapped M4 plans

M4: Mark Drakeford explains decision to axe relief road plans
The First Minister Mark Drakeford has been explaining why he scrapped plans for an M4 relief road south of Newport.
He announced his decision to drop the 14-mile route on Tuesday because of cost and environmental concerns.
That followed a public inquiry and inspector's report which called the case for the road "compelling".
BBC Wales political editor Felicity Evans asked the first minister about breaking a 2016 manifesto promise to build a relief road.
05 Jun 2019
