Brexit supporting MP called a liar while giving TV interview
A Tory MP who wears a body camera because of the abuse he gets has been called a liar while giving an interview.
David Davies, who represents Monmouth MP is pro-Brexit but he also voted for Theresa May's deal.
A member of the public who saw him told him that meant he was a traitor.
It came as he gave an interview to BBC Wales about the rise in abuse facing politicians.
21 May 2019
