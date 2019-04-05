Media player
Labour victor to 'reach out' to non-voters
Ruth Jones has won the Newport West by-election for Labour with a reduced majority.
The union official succeeds Labour veteran Paul Flynn, who died in February after serving nearly 32 years as the local MP.
Ms Jones said she was grateful to all those who voted for her and wanted to reconnect with those who did not vote at all.
05 Apr 2019
