Cancer found in MP after trip to barber

Cancer found in Chris Bryant MP after trip to barber
A trip to the barber led to an MP finding out out he had skin cancer.
Chris Bryant, Labour MP for Rhondda, said finding out he had a stage three melanoma before Christmas was like being "punched in the stomach".
Following a haircut, his husband Jared Cranney noticed a suspicious-looking mole on the back of his head.
His doctor referred him to a dermatologist, and all scans have come back clear since he had an operation to remove the mole last month.
07 Mar 2019
