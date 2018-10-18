'Could cash have gone to flood defence?'

Video

Wales' First Minister Carwyn Jones has suggested the £300,000 hardship fund Carmarthenshire council has set up after last weekend's flooding could have been spent on flood defences instead.

He was visiting residents in Llechryd, Ceredigion, where 79 properties were damaged.

Referring to the council's fund, Mr Jones told BBC Wales Today reporter Abigail Neal "some might say perhaps that money should have gone into flood defences, but that's a matter for them".

He said discussions were taking place "to see what we can do to help financially, to see what the damage is that councils are having to deal with".