MP 'suffered from body dysmorphia'

Video

A Labour MP has told a House of Commons debate how he has suffered 'from all the causes of body dysmorphia'.

Chris Evans said he worked out twice a day when he was a teenager.

"My big role models were Arnold Schwarzenegger and Sylvester Stallone," he said.

He said the pressure on many to "look thin, to look muscular, is immense".

The Islwyn MP made the comments during a Westminster Hall debate on eating disorders.