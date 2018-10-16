MP 'suffered from body dysmorphia'

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Labour MP Chris Evans 'suffered from body dysmorphia'
A Labour MP has told a House of Commons debate how he has suffered 'from all the causes of body dysmorphia'.
Chris Evans said he worked out twice a day when he was a teenager.
"My big role models were Arnold Schwarzenegger and Sylvester Stallone," he said.
He said the pressure on many to "look thin, to look muscular, is immense".
The Islwyn MP made the comments during a Westminster Hall debate on eating disorders.
-
16 Oct 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-wales-politics-45875211/labour-mp-chris-evans-suffered-from-body-dysmorphiaRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window