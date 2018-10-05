'No reason Welsh should die younger'
There is nothing in Wales' genetics that means people should "learn less, earn less and die younger", Plaid Cymru's Adam Price has said.

"The only way we can change that is to take our future in our own hands and become an independent country," he said.

Mr Price is addressing his first party conference as leader on Friday following his successful bid to become party leader.

