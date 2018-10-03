'I'm not bruised by Plaid result' - Wood

Media player
'I'm not bruised by Plaid Cymru result' - Leanne Wood
Leanne Wood has insisted she is not bruised by losing in the Plaid Cymru leadership election.
She was defeated by Adam Price in the contest, which ended last week.
"It's a case of trying to be level headed about it", she said.
03 Oct 2018
