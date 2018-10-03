'I'm not bruised by Plaid result' - Wood
Leanne Wood has insisted she is not bruised by losing in the Plaid Cymru leadership election.

She was defeated by Adam Price in the contest, which ended last week.

"It's a case of trying to be level headed about it", she said.

