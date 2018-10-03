'We're heading to an iceberg' with Brexit

Video

New Plaid Cymru leader Adam Price says Brexit has put Wales "on the Titanic, heading to an iceberg", and the party will campaign hard to keep the UK in the EU.

Calling for a referendum on the final Brexit terms, he warned leaving the European customs union and single market "could result in one of the biggest disasters that has befallen our people for many a generation".

Theresa May has rejected the idea of another poll, insisting the 2016 EU referendum result must be respected.

Mr Price defeated former leader Leanne Wood in the Plaid leadership contest last week.

More: Plaid's Price says Brexit must be stopped