Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
'My most difficult Welsh budget' - Mark Drakeford
Welsh finance secretary Mark Drakeford said the next budget is the hardest he has ever been involved in.
He says the Welsh Government is facing new pressures from cuts, inflation, and pay policies being imposed by the UK.
-
02 Oct 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-wales-politics-45719896/my-most-difficult-welsh-budget-mark-drakefordRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window